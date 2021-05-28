Next year's Oscars ceremony delayed until March 27

Next year's Oscars ceremony will be held on March 27, which is a month later than planned.

The ceremony was originally scheduled for February 27.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the news on Thursday.

In a news release, the academy said the ceremony would be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and would be televised live on ABC.

For films to be eligible, they must be released between March and December of this year.

"Complete 94th Awards rules and specialty category submission deadlines will be announced in June," the group said in a press release. "Following this year, the Academy intends to expand the qualifying requirements for the 95th Awards."

The entire list of events surrounding the 2022 Oscars is as follows:

