New Zealand boy finds giant earthworm in his backyard

NEW ZEALAND (CNN) — A nine-year-old boy from New Zealand has found a giant earthworm in his backyard.

His mother says she thinks it was over three feet long.

Apparently, this worm is an anisochaeta gigantea, also known as the North Auckland worm.

Scientist categorize it as part of the Megascolecidae family.

The boy named it "Dead Fred."

He told Radio New Zealand he wanted to keep it, but his dad wouldn't let him.