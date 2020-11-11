Menu

New Yorker fires writer Jeffrey Toobin after Zoom incident

FILE - Lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York on May 22, 2018. Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 4:37 PM, Nov 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-11 18:47:16-05

NEW YORK (AP) — The New Yorker has fired staff writer Jeffrey Toobin after he reportedly exposed himself during a Zoom conference last month. He had already been on suspension and is also on leave from CNN, where he has been a legal commentator.

The magazine announced Wednesday that “as a result of our investigation, Jeffrey Toobin is no longer affiliated with the company." Toobin confirmed his firing in a tweet. Toobin had been with the New Yorker for more than 20 years.

He wrote about everything from the O.J. Simpson murder trial to the impeachment hearings of President Donald Trump.

