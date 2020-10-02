New York family's 'quarantine baby' announcement music video makes a splash

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. - They did it again! The Alba family in Williamsville, New York, are expecting their fourth baby and announced it the way they know best: with a catchy tune, funny lyrics, and an entertaining video.

“You know we love to smile and make people happy," Danielle Alba told 7 Eyewitness News.

The music video, set to the tune of "You're Welcome" from the Disney film Moana, hilariously describes how COVID-19 played a role in bringing their newest bundle of joy into the world.

"I canceled my vasectomy because of COVID-19," Sam sings on his backyard pool diving board. "I guess we have a souvenir from quarantine."

This is Danielle and Sam's second music video. Their first video in 2017 welcomed their son Isaac with a parody of the song "Closer" by The Chainsmokers, which quickly racked up 11,000 views on YouTube.

Their newest addition to their repertoire, which features their three children Emily, Rowan, and Isaac, is already becoming a sensation too. In just three days, the video had more than 2,000 views on Facebook.

“Anytime somebody comments, 'this just made my day, it’s so wonderful,' it really makes us very happy. And especially right now, everyone can use a little happiness,” said Danielle.

This story was first reported by Ashley Rowe at WKBW in Buffalo, New York.