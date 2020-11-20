Menu

New York City lawmakers considering bill that would pay people who report parking violations

Posted at 6:47 AM, Nov 20, 2020
NEW YORK CITY — Snitches get — a quarter of the proceeds?

New York City city legislators have proposed a new bill that would allow people in the city to report others for parking illegally and take a cut of the fine.

Two Democratic New York City councilmen — Council Speaker Corey Johnson and Stephen Levin — are the primary sponsors of the bill that would create a $175 fine for obstruction of a bike lane, bus lane, sidewalk, cross walk or fire hydrant under certain conditions.

The bill would also create a civilian reporting program, essentially allowing passersby to submit complaints — and provide evidence — of a violation to the Department of Transportation. Once the city collects the fine, the complainant gets 25%.

If the bill passes, it'll bring new meaning to "if you see something, say something."

This story was originally published by Corey Crockett on WPIX in New York City.

