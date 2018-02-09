New Samsung Galaxy S9 leak reveals new features

TUCSON, Ariz. - The phone many Android users have been waiting for is almost here, and new details of the smartphone have been leaked.

The company first announced that the details would be revealed on February 25th, but for now we've got an idea of what we can see.

The new pictures show the DeX Pad, which lets you connect the phone to a nearby monitor. The leaks also include news about a couple patent applications.

A couple other details are a full frontal display with no bezel around the screen, and an in-display fingerprint reader - which Apple hasn't quite figured out.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 series in Barcelona, with preorders expected to kick off the first Friday after the press conference on February 25.



