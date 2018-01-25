Samsung to reveal next-generation smartphone in February

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - It looks like Samsung will be trying to compete with rival Apple in its next-gen smartphone -- at least with the camera.

The South Korean company announced it will unveil the latest device on February 25th, with a purple "9" and the phrases "The Camera. Reimagined. The teaser was posted to the company's twitter page, with the promise that the event, Unpacked, will change how everything is experienced.

From 02.25.2018. #Unpacked will change how you experience everything. pic.twitter.com/llrGt0Q6gF — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2018

The new Android device could rival Apple and Google phones which already sport top-of-the-line cameras.

While nothing is confirmed, the "Galaxy S9" could utilize new camera technology unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this year. According to Forbes, the S9 could use the new Isocell image sensor chip but nothing has been confirmed.

Samsung's latest tech, the Isocell, is said to enable slimmer mobile devices to offer superior camera performance with perks you would find in a professional-grade camera.

Right now, both Apple's iPhone X and Google's Pixel 2 have a 12MP rear camera but their features offer higher quality photos than Samsung's Galaxy S8.

Samsung has kept the details of its new phone underwraps, but there are also rumors the smartphone's battery could have a new size and the phone itself could be made of a new material. The S9 could also have an upgraded processor that is exclusive to Samsung.

The next-gen device could also include the company's own version of Apple's Face ID and in-screen fingerprint scanner. Right now, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ both have iris-scanners and fingerprint readers to unlock and protect devices -- but not like the iPhone X.

The official price of the Galaxy S9 has not been revealed, but Techradar reports it could be around the same price of its predecessor. This would be much different than the iPhone X, which gave fans quite a shock with the $1,000 price tag.

Galaxy Unpacked 2018 will be live streamed during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on www.samsung.com February 25, 2018.