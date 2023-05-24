Watch Now
New Mexico homelessness spikes as housing costs surge

Morgan Lee/AP
Ron Adams, left foreground with service dog, sits down to dinner across from Scott Snyder at an emergency shelter for homeless men run by St. Elizabeth Shelters in Santa Fe, N.M.
Posted at 8:28 AM, May 24, 2023
SANTA FE, N.M. — A new tally of the homeless population in New Mexico is showing an abrupt increase in the number of people living without permanent housing or with no shelter at all.

The legislative agency focused on budgeting and accountability on Tuesday reported a 48% jump in the number of homeless people compared with a year earlier.

A spot check on a January night found an additional 1,000 unsheltered people, mostly in Albuquerque.

The legislative report also shows emergency homeless shelters have expanded. Affordable housing is in short supply as rents rise much faster than personal income.

