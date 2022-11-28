Nearly 9 in 10 COVID deaths are people 65+

Watch Now
Posted at 1:54 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 15:54:25-05

WASHINGTON (CNN/KGUN) — Though people who are 65 years and older only make up about 16% of the U.S. population, they account for nearly 90% of COVID-related deaths.

That's according to a Washington Post analysis of data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Data reveals this age group made up about 80% of COVID-related deaths when the pandemic first began, before falling to around 60% in the middle of 2021.

This soon climbed up to the nearly 9 in 10 deaths the CDC data now demonstrates.

The Biden administration announced last week plans for a new campaign.

Its goal is to get more seniors and other groups disproportionately affected by the pandemic boosted.

