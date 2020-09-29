National Coffee Day: Where to score deals today

Stay up late Monday night watching the Stanley Cup Finals or Monday Night Football? Need a jolt of caffeine to keep you awake through tonight's presidential debate? You're in luck — because Tuesday is National Coffee Day.
Several national chains are making it easy to celebrate with a cup of joe on Tuesday by offering freebies or discounts. Below is a list of chains offering deals, according to Offers.com:
- Barnes & Noble: Nothing beats a good book and a cup of coffee on a brisk fall day. Get $2 off a cup of Starbucks coffee at the bookstore cafes through Sept. 30.
- Dunkin': The breakfast chain is giving away a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase at participating locations.
- Jack in the Box: The fast-food chain is giving away a free regular hot or iced coffee with any purchase through its app through Oct. 1.
- Krispy Kreme: Nothing pairs with coffee like a donut and the chain is giving away both on Tuesday. Participating locations are giving away free coffee to all customers — no purchase necessary — on Tuesday, and rewards members can also score a free donut.
- Peet's Coffee: Homebrewers can get 25% off Peet's coffee beans online and in the chain's coffee bars between Sept. 27 and Sept. 29.
- Starbucks: Starbucks Rewards members who order through the chain's app on Tuesday will receive a free drink loaded to their account for a future visit.
- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: Get a free regular coffee with a food or bakery purchase at participating locations on Tuesday.
- Tim Hortons: Between now and Oct. 26, customers can get any size hot or iced coffee for $0.99 when ordering through the chain's app or website.
- Wawa: Anyone who signs up for Wawa Rewards can cash in for a free coffee of any size on Tuesday.