NASA: Annual Perseid meteor shower visible this week

(NASA/Bill Ingalls) For copyright and restrictions refer to - http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html
NASA/Bill Ingalls
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. Photo Credit: (NASA/Bill Ingalls)
Posted at 4:45 PM, Aug 10, 2020
If you like seeing the night sky light up like a Christmas tree, head outside this week to catch a glimpse at the Perseid meteor shower.

It's considered the Northern Hemisphere's most popular meteor shower of the year.

This year, it's been active since July, but it's set to peak this Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

NASA says the Perseids are best seen between about 2 a.m. and dawn.

If you can't get out to have a look then, you may still be able to catch a glimpse of Perseid meteors the following two nights.

Perseid meteors are caused by dust and debris left behind from the tail of the comet Swift-Tuttle.

