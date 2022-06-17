Nadal plans to play Wimbledon despite injured foot

Rafael Nadal will attempt to win his third grand slam of the year.

The Spanish tennis star said Friday he intends to play at Wimbledon despite a lingering foot injury.

Nadal said he had to receive injections during the French Open, which numbed his foot. He still went on to claim the title.

A holder of 22 grand slam titles, Nadal said he had a medical procedure in Barcelona after winning his 14th French Open.

"[The medical treatment] done in Barcelona is not a 100% immediate thing, but changes are noticeable," Nadal said, according to ESPN. "I have noticed them, strange sensations, my joint pain has decreased."

Nadal is attempting to do what Novak Djokovic did last year. He won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. He failed to capture the Grand Slam after losing in the finals of the U.S. Open.

Wimbledon begins June 27.