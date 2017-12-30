2 dead, including gunman, in California law office shooting

LONG BEACH, California — One person died and another was wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a Long Beach, California law office on Friday afternoon.

The gunman is also dead and died at the scene, officials said.

A third person was shot and is stable at a local hospital, according to the Long Beach mayor, who said this was a workplace shooting, the Associated Press reported.

People were seen evacuating and running from the unmarked building. The people were heard shouting about the incident happening inside.

Long Beach is close to Los Angeles, California.