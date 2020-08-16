Three officers shot in Texas, police say

Three officers have been shot while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas, on Sunday, according to police.

"At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition. This remains a very active scene, the subject is not in custody at this time," police said.

The subject was barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene, police said Sunday evening.

The scene was still active at the time.

We are on scene of a shooting where multiple Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot while responding to a call at a home off Natalie Cove.

Subject is barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene. pic.twitter.com/4Wwel2jUVe — Cedar Park Police (@CedarParkPD) August 16, 2020

This article was written by KXXV Staff.