Three officers shot in Texas, police say

Posted at 3:11 PM, Aug 16, 2020
Three officers have been shot while responding to a call in Cedar Park, Texas, on Sunday, according to police.

"At this time we can confirm three Cedar Park Police Officers have been shot. They are at a local hospital in stable condition. This remains a very active scene, the subject is not in custody at this time," police said.

The subject was barricaded inside the home and multiple law enforcement agencies were on scene, police said Sunday evening.

The scene was still active at the time.

This article was written by KXXV Staff.

