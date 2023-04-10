Multiple casualties reported in Louisville, Kentucky shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police in Louisville, Kentucky are reporting "multiple casualties" after a shooting in a bank building downtown, according to Associated Press.

FBI Louisville is on the scene and described it as a shooting with multiple casualties, urging people to stay away from the area.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said on Twitter this is an ongoing situation and there is an "active aggressor" in the area.

Witnesses leaving the building told ABC affiliate WHAS that they heard gunfire inside of the building identified as a bank.

We will update this article as we learn more.