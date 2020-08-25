Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Mouse-sized creature considered 'lost species' resurfaces after 50 years

items.[0].image.alt
Steven Heritage
Somali Sengi photograph at the Assamo locality in Djibouti.
Mouse-sized creature considered 'lost species' resurfaces after 50 years
Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-25 19:37:11-04

An elephant shrew that was considered a "lost species" for more than 50 years has resurfaced.

According to researchers in a peer-reviewed study published in PeerJ last week, the Somali sengi was last documented in a single research study in 1968.

"While the species is historically documented as endemic to Somalia, these new records are from the neighboring Republic of Djibouti and thus expand the Somali Sengi’s known range in the Horn of Africa," the authors wrote.

The Somali sengi looks like a mouse but has a trunk-like nose.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson