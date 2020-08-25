Mouse-sized creature considered 'lost species' resurfaces after 50 years

An elephant shrew that was considered a "lost species" for more than 50 years has resurfaced.

According to researchers in a peer-reviewed study published in PeerJ last week, the Somali sengi was last documented in a single research study in 1968.

"While the species is historically documented as endemic to Somalia, these new records are from the neighboring Republic of Djibouti and thus expand the Somali Sengi’s known range in the Horn of Africa," the authors wrote.

The Somali sengi looks like a mouse but has a trunk-like nose.