Mountain lion transported to zoo after wandering into California high school

Authorities in California said a mountain lion was safely removed from a high school after wandering into the building.

On Wednesday, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the animal walked into Pescadero High School. A janitor contained it in a classroom until California wildlife officials could safely remove it.

The department said that all students and staff were safe during the incident on social media.

Once on scene, wildlife officials found the male cub in a classroom, hiding under a teacher's desk.

Officials said just after 7 p.m., wildlife officials were able to remove the male cub by sedating it and then transporting it to the Oakland Zoo.

Final Update



Update on the mountain lion: The mountain Lion has been safely removed from Pescadero High School by @CaliforniaDFW It is believed to be a male approximately 4-6 months old. It will be transported to Oakland Zoo for a health assessment pic.twitter.com/A3SDpUpXhD — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 2, 2022

Zoo officials believe the animal is approximately 6-8 months old.

Once the animal was in their possession, the zoo's veterinarian examined the mountain lion and found he had a badly fractured tooth, which they extracted.

Zoo officials said the animal is too young to survive on his own in the wild, so once he is feeling better, they will place him at an accredited zoo.