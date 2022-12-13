MotorTrend names Ford F-150 Lightning truck of the year

An all-electric pickup is the 2023 MotorTrend Truck of the Year.

The auto magazine says the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning "successfully bridges the gulf between the powertrain of the future and the pickup of today in a way no other EV truck on the market has accomplished."

The truck earned high marks in various categories, including design, efficiency, performance and safety.

"Be it for the campsite, the job site, or the homestead, the Lightning offers up a world of new possibilities for truck owners all while saving them money at the pump and likely at the repair shop, too," the magazine says.

There was a noticeable drawback, according to MotorTrend. It says the Lightning is not intended to tow vehicles long distances. However, it doesn't blame Ford engineering. It says battery technology and charging infrastructure still need to improve.

The Lightning is the second electric truck to win the award. The Rivian R1T was the 2022 Motortrend Truck of the Year.