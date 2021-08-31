Motorists could see gas prices spike at the pump due to Hurricane Ida

Gas prices are slated to spike at the pump due to Hurricane Ida.

According to AAA, the national average on Tuesday was $3.15, which was the same as a week earlier but up by 92 cents from a year earlier.

The New York Times reported that the storm caused companies, including Shell, Phillips 66, and Exxon, to pause more than 90% of their oil production and gasoline refining in the Gulf of Mexico.

An executive at the fuel-savings app GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, predicted gas prices could increase between five to 15 cents per gallon due to the storm.