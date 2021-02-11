Mother dies trying to stop carjacking suspect by hanging on to car with baby inside

PEORIA, Ariz. — A 30-year-old mother in Arizona has died from her injuries after trying to stop a moving car that had her 10-month-old baby inside.

Tuesday evening, a man, identified as the non-custodial father of the baby, reportedly jumped into Brittany Martie's car while the baby was in the back seat. Witnesses say Martie tried to grab onto the car as it sped away to stop the driver.

Martie was thrown off the car and was seriously injured. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

“That baby was her life, she doted on that kid,” Martie’s sister told ABC15 at a vigil held in her memory Wednesday.

“We will make sure that Abel knows Brittany,” she added, saying pictures of her sister would be hung in her house so the young child could see his mom and recognize her.

Phoenix police issued an AMBER Alert for the baby Tuesday night, identifying the driver and non-custodial father as Eric Maes.

Wednesday afternoon, police were called to an area where witnesses saw Maes.

The car was found abandoned, the child also was located in good health.

After initially running from officers, Maes was caught.

This story originally reported on ABC15.com.