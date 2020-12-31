Most prolific serial killer in US history dies in California

The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history has died at 80.

California corrections department spokeswoman Vicky Waters said Samuel Little died Wednesday. He had been serving a life sentence at a California prison after being convicted of three counts of murder in 2013.

It was not until 2018 that Little began to reveal to Texas Ranger James Holland that he had killed 93 people in 19 states between 1970 and 2005. Almost all were women, mainly prostitutes, drug addicts and others living on the margins of society.