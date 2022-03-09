Most "job quitters" in 2021 blamed low pay, no opportunities for advancement, feeling disrespected

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A "great resignation" has flooded mainstream news during the pandemic with causes ranging from reevaluating one's life to loss of passion.

However, the Pew Research Center recently found most workers who quit a job in 2021 blamed low pay, no opportunities for advancement and feeling disrespected as the top reasons.

Their new survey revealed the following:



Pew Research Center

The Pew Research Center also discovered adults without a four-year college degree were more likely than those with at least a bachelor's degree to have more reasons to leave than not.

It also detected 60% and 48% of men and women, respectively, said their newfound job makes it easier for them to balance work and family.

PEW RESEARCH

Additionally, 53% of employed adults who quit their jobs said they have since changed their field of work or occupation.

In regard to racial statistics, about 24% of Hispanics and Asians, 18% of Blacks, and 17% of Caucasians decided to quit a job last year.

Anyone interested in the methodology and questions asked may explore both through the center's website.