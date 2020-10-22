Menu

Mortgage rates fall to record low 11th time this year

Mortgage rates have dipped to a new low for the 11th time this year. This time, they're at the lowest point they've been since Freddie Mac started tracking rates almost 50 years ago.
Posted at 4:22 PM, Oct 22, 2020
Attention homeowners: if you haven't refinanced in the past year, you may want to think about it.

Mortgage rates have dipped to a new low for the 11th time this year.

This time, they're at the lowest point they've been since Freddie Mac started tracking rates almost 50 years ago.

The national average for a fixed 30-year mortgage is 2.8%, and 2.33% for a 15-year mortgage.

That's great news for people who are already in homes and want to stay there, but it won't help most buyers.

Home prices are up an average of 15% over last year, as the inventory of available homes continues to fall.

