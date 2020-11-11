Menu

More than 241,000 YETI mugs recalled

YETI
YETI is recalling some of their 20 oz Rambler travel mugs because of an issue with the lid.
Posted at 1:30 PM, Nov 11, 2020
Almost a quarter million YETI travel mugs are being recalled over concerns about possible burns from hot liquids when the lid ejects.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the magnet slider on the YETI Rambler 20 oz travel mug with “stronghold lid” can eject when sealed, and hot liquid inside the mug can spill out.

The recall applies to mugs with the date code 34204010 and was sold in a variety of colors. The recalled mugs were not sold on Amazon, REI, Academy, ACE, Dick’s Sporting Goods, or other retailers. They were mostly sold on YETI’s website. About 241,000 mugs are included in the recall.

On YETI’s website, there is information about how to return to affected mugs for a full refund.

YETI reports they have received at least a couple reports of the lids ejecting, and they say no one has been injured at this time.

