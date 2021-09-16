Watch
More than 20 cats die in fire at Florida shelter

Posted at 4:04 PM, Sep 16, 2021
A fire ripped through an animal shelter in the Orlando area Wednesday night, killing 23 cats.

In a post on Facebook, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando posted that firefighters and staff were able to save all the dogs at the facility.

Video posted by the Orange County Sheriff's Office shows people leading animals out of the shelter while it was on fire.

Orange County Animal Services says 30 animals were rescued. They were taken to another facility to be checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

