More Houston officers indicted in wake of deadly drug raid

HOUSTON (AP) — Prosecutors say a second Houston police officer has been charged with murder and is among additional officers who have been indicted as part of an ongoing investigation into a Houston Police Department narcotics unit following a deadly 2019 drug raid.

In all, a dozen officers tied to the narcotics unit have been indicted after their work came under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, were killed.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said one officer, later identified as Officer Felipe Gallegos, was indicted Monday for murder in Tuttle's death.

"The consequences of corruption are that two innocent people and their dog were shot to death in their home by police; four officers were shot, one paralyzed, and now all of them will face jurors who will determine their fate,” said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg in a statement.

The Associated Press reported that Officer Gerald Goines was indicted on two counts of felony murder last year.

Ogg said in the statement that Goines lied to a judge to obtain the no-knock warrant.

According to The AP, Goines initially stated that a confidential informant had bought heroin from the house but later admitted that there was never an informant and had purchased the drugs himself.

Goines and five officers were injured during the raid, including four who were shot, The AP reported.

Other officers were indicted on charges related to the theft of overtime