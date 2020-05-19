Moose family reunion: Trooper brings calves, mom together

HEBER CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah state trooper has helped a pair of newborn moose calves reunite safely with their mother.

Sgt. Nick Street says the trooper noticed the hours-old calves on the road without their mother on his way home from work Monday.

Worried they could be hit by a car, trooper Alexander Agin stopped and put up a traffic barrier.

He then guided them away from traffic danger.

Just as he led them off the pavement, the calves' mother arrived and began to charge the trooper.

He scrambled back into the car and watched as they walked back into the woods.