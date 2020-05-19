Menu

Moose family reunion: Trooper brings calves, mom together

Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol via Facebook
Posted at 2:51 PM, May 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-19 17:51:36-04

HEBER CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah state trooper has helped a pair of newborn moose calves reunite safely with their mother.

Sgt. Nick Street says the trooper noticed the hours-old calves on the road without their mother on his way home from work Monday.

Worried they could be hit by a car, trooper Alexander Agin stopped and put up a traffic barrier.

He then guided them away from traffic danger.

Just as he led them off the pavement, the calves' mother arrived and began to charge  the trooper.

He scrambled back into the car and watched as they walked back into the woods.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

