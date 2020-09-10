Menu

Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks

The federal government says the fund providing a $300 weekly unemployment insurance boost is running out, but all eligible unemployed workers will still get their share.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says the jobless boost will end up providing benefits for just six weeks.

The program was created last month by President Donald Trump to replace a more generous $600-a-week supplement that had been authorized by Congress but expired.

So far, $30 billion of the $44 billion set aside for the program has been sent to states and U.S. territories.

