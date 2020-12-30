MLS players upset with league over labor dispute

Major League Soccer has invoked a clause in the agreement with its players that could lead to renegotiation of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and union. The “force majeure” clause invoked by the MLS obligates the league and the MLSPA to negotiate modifications to the existing collective bargaining agreement in good faith for 30 days.

If an agreement on the modifications cannot be reached, the CBA agreed to in June when the league returned with the MLS is Back tournament could be terminated.

"This action sets in motion a process that could result in the league and its owners abandoning the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement and commitments made to players for the second time in less than nine months," the MLSPA said in a statement. "It comes in advance of any negotiations and at a time when many players are enjoying time away with their loved ones for the first time in almost a year.

"After a 2020 season of extreme sacrifice, immeasurable risk to personal health, and a remarkable league-wide effort to successfully return to play, this tone-deaf action by the league discredits the previous sacrifices made by players and the enormous challenges they overcame in 2020."

