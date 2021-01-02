Menu

Mitch McConnell's Louisville home vandalized, Nancy Pelosi's home also hit

Photo by WDRB, Grace Hayba
Posted at 11:08 AM, Jan 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-02 13:08:42-05

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home in Louisville has been vandalized.

According to a reporter with WDRB, the vandalism is contained to the front porch area.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home was also hit.

It happened on New Year's Day. Early Friday morning, officers were called to the scene. They found graffiti painted on her garage door and a pig's head in the driveway.

The graffiti referenced $2,000 COVID-19 relief payments and canceling rent. The vandalism has been covered with garbage bags and the pig's head was taken away.

Police continue to investigate this incident to determine who is responsible.

There are several surveillance cameras on the home and in the neighborhood.

Pelosi's office has not commented at this time.

