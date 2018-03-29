Missouri woman charged with using Bible to smuggle pot into jail

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. – Using a book to smuggle marijuana into a jail isn’t a good idea. Using a Bible doesn’t make it better.

A Nevada, Missouri, woman is facing charges of delivery or possession of a controlled substance into a county jail after she used a Bible in an attempt to deliver marijuana to an inmate in the Vernon County Jail.

The woman walked into the jail Monday night asking to give a Bible to an inmate.

A detention officer at the jail inspected the Bible and located marijuana in the book’s binding.

Deputies arrested Ashley Despain on the charges.

She is now also in the Vernon County Jail on a $5,000 bond.



