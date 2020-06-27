Menu

Mississippi Governor says he'll sign a bill to change the state flag

Southeastern Conference pushing Mississippi to change flag
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 27, 2020
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi lawmakers are taking steps to erase the Confederate battle emblem from the state flag.

The symbol has come under criticism amid nationwide protests against racial injustice.

The House voted Saturday to file a bill to remove the symbol that many see as racist.

A committee would design a new flag including the words “In God We Trust.”

Voters would decide in November whether to endorse that design.

Mississippi has used the same flag for more than 125 years.

Religious, education, sports and business leaders are pushing legislators to remove the Confederate symbol.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday that he will sign a bill to change the flag.

