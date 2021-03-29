Miracle the puppy rescued from the Detroit River finds new home with man who saved him

(WXYZ) — Miracle, the puppy who was saved after four brutal and freezing cold days on the Detroit River back in February, has officially been adopted by the man who saved his life, according to Friends of the River Rouge Animal Shelter.

It's the perfect new beginning for a puppy who shocked us all with his determination to survive.

Little Miracle was chased by a coyote and stranded in the middle of the icy Detroit River for four days until he was rescued from Mud Island.

Now, weeks later, the fortunate pup is fully nursed back to health and has finally been placed in a forever home.

"Today the story came full circle," wrote the animal shelter on a Facebook post Friday. "Today the little Miracle dog was placed into the hands of the hero who saved his life. That’s right....this dog who defied ALL THE ODDS will now live happily ever after w(ith) the man who saved his life. Miracle could not ASK for a better or more ideal family to love him!"

Miracle is now moving to Canada where his new owner, Jude and his family, will continue to love and care for the dog who gained widespread attention for defying the odds against him.

This story originally reported by Cara Ball on WXYZ.com.