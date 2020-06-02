Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Minnesota files human rights complaint against police in George Floyd's death

items.[0].image.alt
(Christopher Harris via AP)
This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video kneeling against the neck of handcuffed Floyd, who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.
Minnesota files human rights complaint against police in George Floyd's death
Posted at 12:21 PM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 15:30:20-04

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota has filed a human rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing at a news conference Tuesday.

The department enforces the Minnesota Humans Rights Act, which is meant to protect residents in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services, education, credit and business based on their protected class. Mediation is one of the department's first-choice tools, but the cases it files can lead to fuller investigations and sometimes end up in litigation, The Associated Press found.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Widely seen bystander video showing Floyd’s death has sparked protests around the world.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved were fired but have not been charged.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.