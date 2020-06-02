Minnesota files human rights complaint against police in George Floyd's death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota has filed a human rights complaint against the Minneapolis Police Department in the death of George Floyd.

Gov. Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced the filing at a news conference Tuesday.

The department enforces the Minnesota Humans Rights Act, which is meant to protect residents in employment, housing, public accommodations, public services, education, credit and business based on their protected class. Mediation is one of the department's first-choice tools, but the cases it files can lead to fuller investigations and sometimes end up in litigation, The Associated Press found.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving.

Widely seen bystander video showing Floyd’s death has sparked protests around the world.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved were fired but have not been charged.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

