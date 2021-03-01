Minneapolis plans to pay social media influencers to post messages during George Floyd's death trial

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council has approved more than $1.1 million for a communications plan during the upcoming trial of former officer Derek Chauvin to “help dispel potential misinformation” and “to share City generated and approved messages."

Chauvin is facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of George Floyd. Floyd’s death last May was widely-shared on social media and showed the Black man handcuffed and held down by Chauvin while he repeatedly said he couldn’t breath. Chauvin, a white man, had his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

Part of the communications plan includes paying social media influencers who have a large local following to help push the city’s message and “increase access to information to communities that do not typically follow mainstream news sources,” according to a statement from the city council.

The plans call for paying social media influencers about $2,000 for their work, according to WCCO , and their work will intentionally target Black, Native American, Somali, Hmong, and Latin communities.

Following Floyd’s death, protests rocked Minneapolis and cities across the country. The City is preparing for more demonstrations during Chauvin’s trial, which is set to begin March 8.

It appears using social media “partners” is part of their plans.

Minneapolis says this is not entirely new for them.

"The City first collaborated with cultural social media partners prior to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis in 2018. We realized that posting information in English and other languages, such as Spanish, Hmong and Somali on our City social channels would not be enough,” Minneapolis City Council said in a statement to KSTP . Adding they used the partnerships to share information about street closures, transit changes and public information to amplify those details.

“The social media partners also were able to contact the City if they heard a rumor or a concern so that we could quickly verify the information and share out a corresponding message.”

The City says they have not finalized agreements with “social media partners” yet.