Millie Weaver: InfoWars correspondent arrested on robbery, tampering with evidence charges in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — InfoWars correspondent Millicent "Millie" Weaver was arrested on an indictment at a home in Portage County Friday, according to court records.

Weaver, 29, has been charged with three felonies — robbery, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice — and domestic violence, according to an indictment filed on July 20 in Portage County Court of Common Pleas.

Charles L. Weaver and Gavon S. Wince were indicted on the same charges, according to court records.

Weaver aired a portion of her arrest on social media on Friday. In her video, a deputy told her that a grand jury indicted her and instructed her to come with him to the patrol car.

In the video, Weaver said she had no idea why she was being arrested, calling it "crazy." The live video of her arrest was viewed thousands of times.

Weaver creates videos for her website "Millennial Millie" where she says she "breaks through the lies of the mainstream media with hard-hitting reporting and investigative reports." She also hosts a YouTube channel with over 400,000 followers.

Created by far-right radio host Alex Jones, InfoWars is a website and internet radio show that has been known for amplifying conspiracy theories. Many social media sites have removed Jones from their platforms due to his spread of disinformation.

Jones is also currently facing several lawsuits from the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shootings. Jones has claimed the shooting is a "hoax" and has claimed victims' loved ones are simply actors.

Weaver joined InfoWars in 2012.

This story was originally published by Kaylyn Hlavaty on WEWS in Cleveland.