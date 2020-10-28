Ex-DHS official Miles Taylor is anonymous author of book, op-ed criticizing Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Miles Taylor, a former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security, revealed Wednesday that he's the anonymous senior Trump administration official who wrote a scathing book last year that criticizes the president.

"Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”...and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months," Taylor announced on Twitter. "It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows."

Read Taylor's full statement here.

Taylor's anonymously written book “A Warning” paints a chilling portrait of President Donald Trump as cruel, inept and a danger to the nation he was elected to lead, The Washington Post reports.

The book’s description on Amazon says it was meant to motivate readers to “consider how we judge our nation's leaders, and illuminate the consequences of re-electing a commander in chief unfit for the role.”

The book was published in November 2019, more than a year after The New York Times published a bombshell op-ed essay by the same anonymous author.

In the op-ed, the author claimed to be among a group of people in the White House who were working to keep Trump’s reckless impulses in check for the good of the country.

As “part of the resistance inside the Trump administration,” the article’s author said the group believed Trump acts in a manner that is “detrimental to the health of our democracy” and that they vowed to do what they can to “preserve our democratic institutions.”

The book and article have been criticized by the president and members of his administration. It also sparked a long guessing game in Washington to figure out who the author was.

The Times reports that Taylor resigned from DHS in June 2019 and then went public with his criticism of Trump this past summer. He has since endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president.