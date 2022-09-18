Watch Now
Migrant buses dropped off by Texas near VP Harris' residence

Vice President Kamala Harris
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris meets virtually with Guatemalan community-based organizations, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, from the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 12:53 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 15:53:37-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he sent the two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border who were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington.

It's part of a political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott tweeted Thursday he sent the buses to call on the Biden administration to "secure the border.” The men and women who were dropped off stood outside Harris' official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, clutching bags of their belongings before moving to a nearby church.

Republicans say President Joe Biden's policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S. Democrats criticize the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico.

