Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, Nick Lyon, former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in 2014-15, The Associated Press has learned. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jan 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-12 14:55:31-05

DETROIT (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director, and other ex-officials have been told they're being charged after a new investigation Flint water scandal.

The city's water system was contaminated with lead in 2014-15 when the city switched its public water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River to reduce costs during a financial crisis.

It was also blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.

Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution said the attorney general's office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Associated Press reported the nature of the charges against Snyder, former health department director Nick Lyon and others who were in the Snyder administration could not be determined by them.

The attorney general’s office declined to comment, and spokeswoman Courtney Covington Watkins said investigators were “working diligently.” She added that they'd release information as soon as they're in a position to do so, The AP reported.

According to The AP, Lyon was ordered to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges in 2018. In 2019, the new attorney general, Dana Nessel, dismissed the case against Lyon and seven other people, saying they would start a new probe.

