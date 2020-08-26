Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Miami police officer's wife dies after getting locked in SUV

items.[0].image.alt
Stock image of ambulance
Miami police officer's wife dies after getting locked in SUV
Posted at 7:45 AM, Aug 26, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-26 10:45:40-04

MIAMI SHORES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer’s wife died after becoming trapped in the back of his patrol vehicle for several hours during a hot afternoon.

Investigators are treating the death of 56-year-old Clara Paulino as an accident. She died Friday afternoon while her 58-year-old husband Aristides Paulino was sleeping in their Miami Shores home after finishing a midnight shift.

The Miami Herald reports Paulino woke up around 5 p.m. and started looking for his wife, finding her cell phone on the back patio. He and one of his sons found Clara in the vehicle.

Officials say she had climbed into the backseat of his marked SUV to find something when the doors somehow closed, and a self-locking mechanism engaged. The vehicle has a partition between the back seat and front seat, meaning Clara could not reach the horn.

“It’s literally a cage,” one Miami police officer familiar with the vehicle told the Miami Herald.

Temperatures reached over 90 degrees as she spent about four hours in the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson