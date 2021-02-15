Mercedes recalls vehicles for emergency-call location error

NEW YORK (AP) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 1.3 million vehicles because the software in their emergency-call systems could send responders to the wrong location after a crash.

The recall covers many vehicles from the 2016 through 2021 model years, including the A, C, and E class cars, among others.

According to The Associated Press, the company is also recalling the following class vehicles: CLA, GLA, GLE, GLS, SLC, A, GT, C, E, S, CLS, SL, B, GLB, GLC, and G.

The company's Daimler Vans also announced recalls of 2016-2020 Metris vehicles and 2019-2020 Sprinter vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz said that it will notify affected owners and update the software systems at no charge.

It expects to begin the recall on April 6.