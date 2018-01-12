Memphis pastor Andy Savage put on leave after admitting to sex encounter with teen

A Memphis, Tennessee megachurch pastor, who confessed to a sexual encounter with a teenager, has been put on leave.

Congregants broke into 25 seconds of applause last week after pastor Andy Savage, 42, confessed to a 1998 "sexual incident" with a teen and asked for their forgiveness.

Savage was 22 at the time and a youth minister at Woodlands Parkway Baptist Church outside Houston.

Highpoint Church issued a leave of absence for Savage to begin immediately, Chris Conlee, the church's lead pastor, said in a statement Thursday night.