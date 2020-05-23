Menu

Memorial Day tempts Americans outdoors, raising virus fears

COVID-19 label medical files at a doctor's office
Posted at 7:40 PM, May 22, 2020
Millions of Americans are set to emerge from coronavirus lockdowns and venture outdoors to celebrate Memorial Day weekend at beaches, cookouts and family outings.

But public health officials have deep concerns that large gatherings could cause outbreaks to come roaring back. Medical experts warn the virus won’t take a holiday for the unofficial start of summer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying home, avoiding crowds and connecting with family by phone or video chat. Specialists advise those who celebrate to maintain social distancing, wear masks and avoid sharing food and drinks.

