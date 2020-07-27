Menu

Melania Trump announces Rose Garden 'renewal' project

Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 8:35 AM, Jul 27, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump has announced plans to renovate the White House Rose Garden.

It's the outdoor space steps away from the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump has been using the Rose Garden a lot more lately for statements and news conferences in the age of coronavirus.

The first lady says the renovation will make the garden more accessible to people with disabilities, and make improvements for audiovisual and broadcasting needs.

It will also provide improve drainage and conditions for the plants and flowers.

Since moving to the White House, Mrs. Trump has renovated the White House bowling alley, and refreshed the Red and Blue Rooms, among other projects.

