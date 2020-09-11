Meijer extending 15 percent teacher discount for full school year

Meijer is extending its 15 percent teacher discount on classroom essentials – it will now be available for the entire 2020-2021 school year.

Additionally, the discount can now be applied to face masks and hand sanitizers.

"There are so many uncertainties as teachers head back to classes and we've heard the plans may change throughout the year, so our goal is to help them shop with confidence whenever they need to refill supplies," said Brandon Pasch, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer, in a press release "We hope that extending the 15 percent discount for the entire school year helps reduce the stress to their pocketbooks as they continue gathering supplies for their classrooms and home offices."

Other items available for the discount range from spiral notebooks and schoolroom essentials like Crayola, Elmer's Glue, Sharpies and Post-It Notes to planners and journals, and memo boards.

Teachers can get the discount, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply.