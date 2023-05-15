Meet Bobi the world's oldest living dog

There is a lot to be said about old dogs, but this one takes the cake. Bobi, now 31-years-old, recently snagged the Guinness World Record title for oldest living dog.

The friendly pup is a Rafeiro do Alentejo; a Portugese breed of livestock guardian dog. Bobi's owner Leonel Costa, was just eight years old when he was born.

Bobi turned the corner into his 31st year on Thursday, May 11. Dozens of people came to take part in the celebration over the weekend, which included dancing and music.

It turns out Bobi is not only the oldest dog alive today, but he is also the oldest canine ever recorded.

As for what keeps him young in spry even in his later years — Costa says its the "calm, peaceful environment" in Portugal where he resides.

"Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world," Costa said in a statement.

