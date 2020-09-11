Medique recalls 31 products due to failure to meet child-resistant packaging requirement

An over-the-counter drug sold exclusively on Amazon.com is being recalled because it failed to meet child-resistant packaging requirements.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission said Medique recalled the 31 products because the packaging is not child-resistant, which poses a risk of poisoning if young children swallow the contents.

Medique said over 143,000 drugs that are being recalled were purchased on or after June 1, 2018.

The products being recalled are listed in the table below:

Product Drug Package Type # of Packets Medi-First Non-Aspirin Acetaminophen acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 250 Medi-First Extra Strength Non-Aspirin Acetaminophen acetaminophen (500 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 125 250 Medi-First Sinus Pain & Pressure acetaminophen (500 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 125 250 Medique APAP acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 250 Medique Extra Strength APAP acetaminophen (500 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 125 250 Medique Back Pain-Off acetaminophen (250 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 100 250 Medique CCP Caffeine Fee acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 250 Medi-First Cold Relief acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 125 250 Medique Cramp Tabs acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 125 250 Medique Decorel Forte Plus acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 250 Medique Medicidin-D acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 100 250 Dover Aminofen acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 250 Otis Clapp Back Quell acetaminophen (200 mg) 2 tablets packet 150 Otis Clapp Mygrex acetaminophen (500 mg) 2 tablets packet 150 Otis Clapp Valihist acetaminophen (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 150 Medi-First Pain Relief Extra Strength acetaminophen (110 mg)aspirin (162 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 100 250 Medi-First Plus Pain Zappers acetaminophen (250 mg)aspirin (250 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 125 Medique Pain-Off acetaminophen (250 mg)aspirin (250 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 100 250 Medi-First Aspirin aspirin (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 125 250 Medi-First Plus Aspirin aspirin (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 50 125 Medique Aspirin aspirin (325 mg) 2 tablets packet 12 100 250 Medique Diphen diphenhydramine (25 mg) 1 tablet packet 24 200 Medi-First Ibuprofen ibuprofen (200 mg) 2 tablets packet 4 50 125 250 Medique I-Prin ibuprofen (200 mg) 2 tablets packet 3 100 250 Dover Addaprin ibuprofen (200 mg) 2 tablets packet 250 Medi-First Burn Cream with Lidocaine lidocaine (0.9 grams) packets 25 Medi-First Burn Spray lidocaine HCl (2%) 2 oz bottle -- Medi-First Blood Clotting Spray lidocaine (4%) 3 oz bottle -- Ecolab Burn Cream lidocaine (0.9 grams) packets 25 Medique Diamode loperamide HCl (2 mg) 1 tablet packet 6 50 100 Medique Mediproxen naproxen sodium (220 mg) 1 tablet packet 50 100

The expiration date for tablets and creams can be found on either the container carton's top or side panels in the format.

For products in spray bottles, the same format's expiration date is located on the bottle's front.

The expiration date is found on the bottom for the spray cans.

To receive a refund, consumers should contact Medique for information on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund.

No incidents or injuries have been reported.