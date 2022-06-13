McConnell says he supports continued bipartisan gun safety talks

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has come out in support of the ongoing bipartisan gun safety talks.

“I am glad Senators Cornyn and Murphy are continuing to make headway in their discussions," McConnell said. "I appreciate their hard work on this important issue."

The bipartisan framework announced Sunday will focus on an enhanced review process for people under 21 years old, penalties for straw purchases, funding for school safety resources and grants for states that enact so-called red-flag laws.

“The principles they announced today show the value of dialogue and cooperation," McConnell said.

Ten Republicans signed on to the framework, which would be needed to bypass a potential filibuster in the Senate.

The gun safety package negotiations began following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas, which left 31 people dead, including 19 children.