Maxwell trial: Jury likely not close to verdict as fourth day of deliberations begin

NEW YORK — A jury in the sex trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell has completed three full days of deliberations without a sign that a verdict is near.

On Monday, the jury requested multi-colored sticky notes, a white board and some trial transcripts. They also asked for the definition of enticement and a question pertaining to the law.

The deliberations followed a holiday weekend break after two full days of talks last week.

The British socialite is charged with grooming teenagers as young as 14 to be sexually assaulted by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of sexually abusing dozens of girls. He died by suicide in jail a month later.

Epstein had previously served 13 months in jail in connection with a 2008 Florida conviction on prostitution charges and solicitation of a minor. Experts have called that conviction a "sweetheart deal" between Epstein and local prosecutors.

Epstein's high-profile connections with leaders like Prince Andrew and former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump have put a worldwide microscope on Maxwell's trial.

Maxwell's lawyers say she's a scapegoat for the crimes that were levied at Epstein prior to his death.

Maxwell faces six charges linked to sex trafficking, conspiracy and enticing minors for Epstein. She'll also face two charges of perjury, which will be tried at a later date.

Maxwell has been held without bail since she was arrested in July 2020.