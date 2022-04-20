Materials remain top challenge for builders, securing employees second biggest hurdle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The National Association of Home Builders says securing materials remains the top challenge for builders.

According to the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, 96% of builders said it was their main issue in 2021.

Other problems which may plague the 2022 housing market include:



Rising inflation in U.S. economy

Federal environmental regulations and policies

Gridlock/uncertainty in Washington making buyers cautious

Concern about employment/economic situation

Taxes on home builders

High interest rates

Attempts to limit mortgage interest deduction/other

Securing employees became the second biggest hurdle.

Labor availability and costs was a problem for 85% of builders last year.

Unfilled job openings was also an issue for 82% of builders.